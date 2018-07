Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREELAND, Pa. -- A young man accused of shooting and killing a teenager during a drug deal in Luzerne County has now been charged with criminal homicide.

Police believe Brandon Gambardella, 18, of West Hazleton, shot and killed Anthony Bonney, 17, from Freeland.

The shooting happened in Freeland Borough Park last month.

Gambardella had been locked up in Luzerne County on lesser charges. He remains behind bars.