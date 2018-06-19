Teen Victim of Freeland Shooting Dies

Posted 5:12 am, June 19, 2018, by , Updated at 05:07AM, June 19, 2018

FREELAND, Pa. -- The teenager shot Monday morning in Luzerne County has died.

Family members announced it on Facebook Monday night. It was also confirmed by the hospital that Anthony Bonney, 17, has died.

Bonney was shot in the head at Freeland Borough Public Park.

Just hours later, state police arrested Brandon Gambardella of West Hazleton and charged him with assault.

According to paperwork filed by state police, Bonney agreed to sell cocaine to Gambardella but it was really drywall shavings and baking soda.

That paperwork also states Gambardella told a friend he did not intend for the shooting to happen.

So far, state police have not said if and when Gambardella will be charged with homicide.

