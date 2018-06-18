× Suspected Freeland Park Shooter Arrested

FREELAND, Pa. — Police have arrested a man for a shooting in Freeland early Monday.

State Troopers arrested Brandon Gambardella, 18, of West Hazleton, after a 17-year-old male was shot in Freeland Borough Park around 2 a.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center with critical injuries. His name has not been released.

Gambardella is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.

