Shooting Investigation in Freeland

FREELAND, Pa. -- Police are investigating a possible shooting in Luzerne County.

Police were called to a public park in Freeland around 2 a.m. on Monday for a report of a teenager shot.

At some point, the victim walked, ran, or his friends took him to Sabol Street which is adjacent to the park where police found him.

The victim's name has not been released. Police say he is in critical condition.

Investigators took away two young people that they say are witnesses to that reported shooting.

State police believe there are many more witnesses to what happened at the park Monday morning. Officials say when the shots rang, they scattered.

There is no word if police have any suspects in Monday morning's shooting in Freeland.