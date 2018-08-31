× Long Prison Stretch for Northampton County Trooper Shooter

EASTON, Pa. — The man convicted of attempted homicide in the shooting of a state trooper in Northampton County last year has been sentenced to a long prison term.

Daniel Clary was convicted in June attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer in the shooting of Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Seth Kelly.

A judge sentenced him Friday to 53 and a half to 110 years in prison.

Judge Baratta rules that Daniel Clary is sentenced to 53 1/2 to 110 years in prison @wnep — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) August 31, 2018

Kelly was one of two troopers involved in that traffic stop on November 7.

Police say Clary was pulled over for speeding by Trooper Ryan Seiple. After it was found he may have been under the influence, Clary and the troopers began physically fighting on the side of the road.

After fighting with officers and freeing himself from their restraint, Clary grabbed a gun and fired it at Tpr. Seiple and Cpl. Kelly.

Both troopers were able to shoot back but Clary managed to get to his car and drive to a hospital.

Cpl. Seth Kelly was severely injured and is still recovering from the shooting.

Cpl. Kelly is a 13-year veteran of the state police and a native of Wayne County.

Authorities released dashcam video of the attack earlier this month.