Guilty Verdict in Shooting of State Trooper

EASTON, Pa. — A jury has found Daniel Clary guilty of attempted homicide in the shooting of Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Seth Kelly on a road last year in Northampton County.

Kelly was one of two troopers involved in that traffic stop on November 7.

Police say Clary was pulled over for speeding by Trooper Ryan Seiple. After it was found he may have been under the influence, Clary and the troopers began physically fighting on the side of the road.

After fighting with officers and freeing himself from their restraint, Clary grabbed a gun and fired it at Tpr. Seiple and Cpl. Kelly.

Both troopers were able to shoot back but Clary managed to get to his car and drive to a hospital.

Cpl. Seth Kelly was severely injured and is still recovering from the shooting. He testified Thursday.

Cpl. Kelly is a 13-year veteran of the state police and a native of Wayne County.