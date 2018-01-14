‘Birthday Party’ for Murdered Delivery Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -- Family and complete strangers came together to celebrate the birthday of a murder victim in the Poconos.

The celebration of life at The Lounge in Bartonsville on Sunday was held in memory of 58-year-old Richard Labar.

Labar delivered for Domino's until police say three people robbed him and shot him on his birthday. He died two days later.

"We had a lot of people come from the family. People were dropping off donations from the community as well, so it's really a great success, but we're lucky here at The Lounge to have people get some happiness, get some positivity in their life, and that's what we accomplished today so we're happy about that," said Steve Ertle, manager of The Lounge.

All donations made at the event will help the Labar family.

Three people have been charged in Labar's murder.