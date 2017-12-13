Delivery Driver Dies After Being Shot at East Stroudsburg University
EAST STROUDSBURG — The victim of a shooting on the campus of East Stroudsburg University has died.
The coroner confirms Richard Labar died at the hospital Tuesday night.
He was gunned down Monday while delivering pizza on Normal Street.
Three young people are now locked up after the man’s shooting death in Monroe County.
JP
We need the death penalty back in action. Prison is way too good for these p.o.s. . This is why criminals don’t care if they go to prison. They didn’t work when they were out and they don’t have to work inside. Three hots and a cot.
Supporter of America
So sad for the driver’s family and friends. : ( I really hope the judge finds a nice high and strong branch. Life in prison for these three “humans” is too good for them. The days of the chain gangs should also be brought back and hard labor for actual “HARD TME.” Want to act like animals then that is how they should be treated, let the liberals cry all they want.
tip your driver
Mext time you stiff your delivery driver because yoir to lazy to get food ylurself remember they riak thier lives in more waus than one, get paid leaa than minimum wage, and destroy thier vehicles. Not only is it a crappy thing to do you are taking money out of thier pockets. Rip sir i appreciate what you did for a living and so should everybody.
GoBackWhereYouCameFrom
Kids, stay in school and pay attention in English class.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
#deliveryguy’slivesmatter