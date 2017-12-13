Delivery Driver Dies After Being Shot at East Stroudsburg University

Posted 9:26 am, December 13, 2017, by , Updated at 09:24AM, December 13, 2017

EAST STROUDSBURG — The victim of a shooting on the campus of East Stroudsburg University has died.

The coroner confirms Richard Labar died at the hospital Tuesday night.

He was gunned down Monday while delivering pizza on Normal Street.

Three young people are now locked up after the man’s shooting death in Monroe County.

Stay with WNEP for updates.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 comments

  • JP

    We need the death penalty back in action. Prison is way too good for these p.o.s. . This is why criminals don’t care if they go to prison. They didn’t work when they were out and they don’t have to work inside. Three hots and a cot.

    Reply Report comment
  • Supporter of America

    So sad for the driver’s family and friends. : ( I really hope the judge finds a nice high and strong branch. Life in prison for these three “humans” is too good for them. The days of the chain gangs should also be brought back and hard labor for actual “HARD TME.” Want to act like animals then that is how they should be treated, let the liberals cry all they want.

    Reply Report comment
  • tip your driver

    Mext time you stiff your delivery driver because yoir to lazy to get food ylurself remember they riak thier lives in more waus than one, get paid leaa than minimum wage, and destroy thier vehicles. Not only is it a crappy thing to do you are taking money out of thier pockets. Rip sir i appreciate what you did for a living and so should everybody.

    Reply Report comment