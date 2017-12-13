× Delivery Driver Dies After Being Shot at East Stroudsburg University

EAST STROUDSBURG — The victim of a shooting on the campus of East Stroudsburg University has died.

The coroner confirms Richard Labar died at the hospital Tuesday night.

He was gunned down Monday while delivering pizza on Normal Street.

Three young people are now locked up after the man’s shooting death in Monroe County.

