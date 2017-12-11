× ESU Students Stunned by Campus Shooting

EAST STROUDSBURG — A pizza delivery man was shot in Monroe County early Monday morning after trying to make a delivery on a college campus. Now students are shaken up.

We don’t know much about the victim other than that he is 58 years old and a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.

According to state police, a fake call early Monday morning sent him to deliver to the 400 block of Normal Street, which is on the campus of East Stroudsburg University. When he got out of the vehicle, he was ambushed.

Crime scene tape blocked off part of Normal Street on the campus of East Stroudsburg University for nearly 10 hours after a shooting early Monday morning.

“All of the sudden, I hear a loud pop from behind me. I didn’t really think too much of it until I heard a couple voices and then I decided to check it out,” said junior Josh Coleman.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Coleman heard what he later found out was a gunshot. He looked out the window of his house and saw the Domino’s pizza delivery vehicle outside.

“I just assumed that he popped a tire or something like that while making a delivery.”

Across the street from Coleman’s house is the ROTC building. State police say the 58-year-old Domino’s driver came here after someone made a fake call for delivery. The driver was ambushed when he got out of the vehicle.

“I have four finals, so I was trying to study last night, and now this. I really didn’t get too much sleep because my window is facing that way,” said senior Alex Stolarczyk.

Just behind the ROTC building and off campus is a housing complex. Troopers were focusing on Apartment 459. They could be seen wearing gloves, going in and out of that apartment.

The university alerted students just before 8 a.m., about six hours after the shooting.

“There’s always been alerts every now and then. Actually, we’ve gotten a lot recently, the past couple weeks. But I don’t ever feel unsafe here. I feel like there’s enough, they have safety buttons around campus, the police are right here. So I’ve never felt unsafe on campus or even off campus, really,” said senior Anja Whitehead.

Police haven’t released the name or condition of the victim and there is no suspect that we know of.