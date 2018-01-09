× Family, Friends React After Hearing for Murder of Domino’s Delivery Driver

EAST STROUDSBURG — Israel Berrios, his girlfriend Carolina Carmona, and her brother Salvador Roberts are all heading to court on murder charges.

A district magistrate made that decision Tuesday after a preliminary hearing.

The three are charged with robbing and then murdering Richard Labar last month on the campus of East Stroudsburg University.

Labar was delivering pizza for Domino’s when state troopers say the three lured him to an empty campus building by placing a pizza order.

Berrios admitted to shooting Labar in the face when he refused to hand over money.

Labar later died.

“We can’t believe it, and it’s hard for us right now, so we’re just trying to take one day at a time,” said Labar’s widow Roxann Labar.

At the preliminary hearing, Labar’s family members sat in court wearing t-shirts in his memory.

During that hearing, they learned that the father of defendant Salvador Roberts also worked at that very same Domino’s and was a delivery man, himself for years, who had also been robbed.

“It’s a horrible thing, but those are the cases where it’s most important to do a good job and be clear because whenever you have bad, horrible facts, there’s often a rush to judgment,” said Robert Saurman, who is defending Roberts.

None of the defendants testified during the hearing.

Because Berrios is under the age of 18, he is not eligible for the death penalty, but prosecutors say they are still deciding whether this will be a capital case for Carmona and Roberts.

“It would be only the other two that would be under consideration, and no decision has been made in that regard,” said Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso.