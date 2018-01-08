Fraternity Sentenced in Hazing Case
STROUDSBURG — A judge in Monroe County has sentenced a fraternity that played a role in a college student’s death.
Pi Delta Psi was sentenced Monday to 10 years of probation, and $100,000 in fines.
Last year, a jury in Stroudsburg found the fraternity guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
Chen “Michael” Deng, a pledge from Baruch College, died in a hazing incident at a home near Long Pond, rented by the fraternity in 2013.
Several Pi Delta Psi members either were found guilty or pleaded guilty to charges in the student’s death.
