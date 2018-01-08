School Closings And Delays

Fraternity Sentenced in Hazing Case

Posted 11:33 am, January 8, 2018

STROUDSBURG — A judge in Monroe County has sentenced a fraternity that played a role in a college student’s death.

Pi Delta Psi was sentenced Monday to 10 years of probation, and $100,000 in fines.

Last year, a jury in Stroudsburg found the fraternity guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Chen “Michael” Deng, a pledge from Baruch College, died in a hazing incident at a home near Long Pond, rented by the fraternity in 2013.

Several Pi Delta Psi members either were found guilty or pleaded guilty to charges in the student’s death.

