Fraternity Sentenced in Hazing Case

STROUDSBURG — A judge in Monroe County has sentenced a fraternity that played a role in a college student’s death.

Pi Delta Psi was sentenced Monday to 10 years of probation, and $100,000 in fines.

Last year, a jury in Stroudsburg found the fraternity guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Chen “Michael” Deng, a pledge from Baruch College, died in a hazing incident at a home near Long Pond, rented by the fraternity in 2013.

Several Pi Delta Psi members either were found guilty or pleaded guilty to charges in the student’s death.