Fraternity Members Plead Guilty

STROUDSBURG — More than a dozen fraternity members from Pi Delta Psi pleaded guilty Tuesday in Monroe County court.

This group faced charges including tampering with evidence against them in connection to the hazing death of one of the members back in 2013.

All fifteen members of Pi Delta Psi who pleaded guilty Tuesday were sentenced to probation.

The fraternity brothers were considered co-defendants in the hazing death of Chun “Michael” Deng.

It happened back in 2013 at a rented house near Long Pond.

Some of the members pleaded guilty to charges including concealing or tampering with evidence. Others admitted to simple assault and lying to police.

Each of the members was sentenced to between 12 and 18 months on probation.

Another group of Pi Delta Psi fraternity brothers with similar charges is expected to be in Monroe County Court on Wednesday. The Monroe County district attorney’s office says more guilty pleas are expected then.

Four Pi Delta Psi brothers who pleaded guilty to the most serious charges are scheduled to be sentenced in January.