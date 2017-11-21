× Verdict in Poconos Hazing Death Trial

STROUDSBURG — The jury has returned its verdict in the case of a fraternity on trial for a hazing death in Monroe County.

Jurors found the fraternity guilty on eight counts, including involuntary manslaughter, but not guilty on the two most serious counts, including third-degree murder.

Chen “Michael” Deng, 19, a pledge to Pi Delta Psi, died during a hazing ritual at a rented home near Mount Pocono four years ago.

The students were all from Baruch College in New York City.

The fraternity itself was on trial in Monroe County, not the brothers who were present at the time of the death.