Verdict in Poconos Hazing Death Trial

Posted 6:38 pm, November 21, 2017, by

STROUDSBURG — The jury has returned its verdict in the case of a fraternity on trial for a hazing death in Monroe County.

Jurors found the fraternity guilty on eight counts, including involuntary manslaughter, but not guilty on the two most serious counts, including third-degree murder.

Chen “Michael” Deng, 19, a pledge to Pi Delta Psi, died during a hazing ritual at a rented home near Mount Pocono four years ago.

The students were all from Baruch College in New York City.

The fraternity itself was on trial in Monroe County, not the brothers who were present at the time of the death.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s