× State Police Describe Night Of Terror Inside Weis Market During Killing Spree

EATON TOWNSHIP — Nearly 24 hours after 24-year-old Randy Stair opened fire inside a Weis Market near Tunkhannock, investigators are painting a picture of a night of terror inside the store.

State police say stair fired off nearly 60 shots, killing three co-workers before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.

Other employees heard about the deaths of their colleagues on their way in to work.

“As I pulled in, people were calling me on my way to work and they’re asking me what`s going on,” said Rick Mehall, who works in the Meat Department. “I had no clue, I didn’t hear the news or nothing and now I’m just shocked.”

Hours after the shooting, mourners left behind flowers and candles outside the Weis on Route 29 for Stair’s victim who are 63-year-old Terry Sterling of South Montrose, 25-year-old Victoria Brong of Factoryville and 47-year-old Brian Hayes of Springville.

“I’m grieving because these are my friends, I’ve been around them forever,” said Tracy Klepacz, a friend of Hayes’ family. “This is the saddest thing I could ever imagine, something like this happening here.”

Investigators say the store was closed to the public at the time of the shooting which took place at 12:50 a.m. and that the killing spree was systematically executed.

Stair had been at work for roughly two hours, arriving at 11 the night before and began blocking all the exits before opening fire.

“Stair proceeded to work in the store approximately 1 hour 40 minutes. During this time he began fortifying the exits of all the doors all the doors, blocking them so they could not to get in or out,” said State Police Capt. John Nederoskitek.

State police say stair came armed with two guns and plenty of ammunition.

“A total of 59 shots were discharged by the actor and an additional 48 live rounds were recovered in the store,” said Capt. John Nederoskitek.

In a statement from Weis a spokesperson said:

“We are deeply saddened at this tragic loss of life. Right now our thoughts and prayers are with the families. As this is an active investigation we will defer any questions at this time to the police.”