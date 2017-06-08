× After Senseless Tragedy at Weis Markets, A Vigil For Victims

TUNKHANNOCK — More than a hundred people, holding white roses, gathered to sing, pray and comfort each other in front of the Wyoming County Courthouse Thursday night in the wake of the murder-suicide at Weis Markets in Eaton Township.

“Standing next to somebody and saying ‘I hurt and you hurt and we can hurt together,’ We share that a little bit,” said Rev. Lou Divis of Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church in Tunkhannock, one of the vigil organizers.

The victims are 63-year old Terry Sterling of South Montrose who leaves behind family including two young granddaughters, 25-year old Victoria Brong of Factoryville leaves a 6-year old son and 47-year old Brian Hayes of Springville, a father and active member of his church.

Many gathered at the vigil were Weis employees, past and present.

“I used to be the deli manager at Weis. I left there in July, but I was there for 5 and a half years and I knew all of them except for Terry and they were awesome people and you got to know their families. Victoria would only order pizza if I made it, she was really a nice girl and it’s just, I’m heartbroken for the families and friends, it’s so hard,” said Corissa Rice of Plains Township.

“They’re like family. You get to know them and it’s just heart-breaking,” said Mary Broughman of Harvey’s Lake.

Spiritual leaders and therapists went around to those in the crowd offering words of comfort and hugs.

People at the vigil say they know the violence will never truly make sense, but being together and sending a message of hope is so important.

“So the families know they’re not alone. That it could happen to any of us, just support,” said Deborah Welch, a former Weis employee.