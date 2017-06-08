× Four Dead After Murder-Suicide in Wyoming County

EATON TOWNSHIP — State police say four people are dead after a murder-suicide in Wyoming County.

Troopers say they received a call just before 1 a.m. Thursday that a man was shooting at people inside the Weis Market along Hunter Highway near Tunkhannock.

Two women and a man are dead, along with the shooter.

No names have been released.

Troopers believe this is a contained incident and that the public is not in any danger.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.