Four Dead After Murder-Suicide in Wyoming County
EATON TOWNSHIP — State police say four people are dead after a murder-suicide in Wyoming County.
Troopers say they received a call just before 1 a.m. Thursday that a man was shooting at people inside the Weis Market along Hunter Highway near Tunkhannock.
Two women and a man are dead, along with the shooter.
No names have been released.
Troopers believe this is a contained incident and that the public is not in any danger.
This is a developing story, check back for more details.
41.529055 -75.947333