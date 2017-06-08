× Remembering The Victims of the Supermarket Shooting

EATON TOWNSHIP — A vigil to honor the victims in the deadly supermarket shooting near Tunkhannock is set for 7 p.m. Thursday the Wyoming County Courthouse.

The event will be focused on the three victims of the shootings — co-workers, moms and dads, loved by families in Wyoming and Susquehanna Counties.

Only a handful of workers covered the overnight shift at Weis Markets near Tunkhannock.

The team stocked shelves and prepared the place for the busy morning to come.

By all accounts, the three overnight workers who lost their lives worked hard, supported families, and led ordinary lives.

Here is Terry Sterling of South Montrose, one of the supermarket shooting victims. He leaves behind a son & 2 young granddaughters @wnep pic.twitter.com/xKltUzRTcL — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) June 8, 2017

Terry Sterling of South Montrose leaves behind two young granddaughters. Family members say he was very proud of them and his son who was surrounded by family only hours after the shooting took place.

Rather than share with you a pic of the shooter – here is one of the victims being remembered in the Weis Markets shooting – Victoria Brong pic.twitter.com/i38FmIAd65 — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) June 8, 2017

Victoria Brong of Factoryville leaves behind a 6-year-old little boy. A classmate of hers from the Tunkhannock Area School District remembered her caring for younger students on the school bus. Her neighbors called her quiet and kind.

Tracy Klepacz grew up with the third victim Brian Hayes. She’s visiting from her new home in Oklahoma and came to the Weis Markets to pay her respects.

“I’ve known them all my life, very close, and to see this happen to them, they don’t deserve it. They don’t. They’re a good family, been here forever, they worked here. Everyone’s close-knit, it’s all family,” said Klepacz.

The Wyoming County commissioner’s office has been flooded with calls offering help and the county’s offering healing.

“I want people to know that we have grief counseling available, not only for our employees but for the people who work at Weis Markets and the county. There’s help out there and we have it available through my office here in the county,” said Wyoming County Commissioner Tom Henry.