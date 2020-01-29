Lackawanna County Commissioners Approve Budget with Tax Hike

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Lackawanna County Commissioners have approved a budget for 2020 containing a tax hike.
Democratic Majority Commissioner Jerry Notarianni and Republican Commissioner Chris Chermak voted for the amended budget containing an 11.3 percent tax increase.
Democratic Commissioner Debi Domenick voted against the plan.
The increase works out to about $80 a year for the average homeowner.
The commissioners already passed a 2020 budget in November. When that happened, Commissioner Jerry Notarianni said he planned to reopen the budget at the beginning of the new administration.
41.442120 -75.574247
