Lackawanna County Commissioners Approve Budget with Tax Hike

Posted 11:14 am, January 29, 2020, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Lackawanna County Commissioners have approved a budget for 2020 containing a tax hike.

Democratic Majority Commissioner Jerry Notarianni and Republican Commissioner Chris Chermak voted for the amended budget containing an 11.3 percent tax increase.

Democratic Commissioner Debi Domenick voted against the plan.

The increase works out to about $80 a year for the average homeowner.

The commissioners already passed a 2020 budget in November. When that happened,  Commissioner Jerry Notarianni said he planned to reopen the budget at the beginning of the new administration.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.