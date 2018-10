Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- No tax increase for residents in Lackawanna County.

The commissioners released their proposed budget Monday morning.

They say the plan includes some savings from moving county offices to the former Globe store however they still need to close a $2 million gap meaning the budget is subject to change.

The budget is expected to be passed next month. Commissioners are still working on the budget, there‚Äôs a $2 million gap still to close. @WNEP — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) October 15, 2018

The Lackawanna County commissioners expect to vote on a final budget next month.