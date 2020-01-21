Update on Injured North Schuylkill Football Player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA -- A video of a high school football standout injured during a game last fall has surfaced.

Magee Rehabilitation Hospital posted the video on its Facebook page of Jaden Leiby getting some therapy with the facility's in house dog, Nigel.

This is the first appearance of Jaden since the North Schuylkill quarterback was seriously hurt with a neck injury back in October.

The community has rallied around Jaden since that night including an event at Cressona's Planet Fitness.