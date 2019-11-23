Miles of Support for Jaden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two radio personalities took to the treadmill Saturday in honor of Jaden Leiby.

Jaden was injured while they were broadcasting at a North Schuylkill football game.

Jaden was flown to the hospital after breaking his neck at the game in October.

Julian and Kasey of the JK morning show on hit Radio T-102 as well as some of Jaden's teammates and other community members walked six miles at the Planet Fitness near Cressona to raise money to help with Jaden's medical expenses.

"What he`s about and how he carries himself and he`s a wonderful young man. If there was one way for us to help home out this is what we decided to do is come here to Planet Fitness, walk six but we`re finished that already so I guess we`re gonna have to go back and get a couple more in," said Julian Czar, Radio T-102.

The reason organizers decided to walk six miles was another way to honor Jaden: his jersey number is six.

