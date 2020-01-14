Four People Charged with Vandalizing Snowman Display in Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Four young men are charged with vandalizing a Christmas display in Stroudsburg, then trying to cover up the crime.

According to police the group was drinking at a bar along Main street on December 15.

After leaving, they punched the heads off several snowmen lining the street.

Officials say the cost of the damage was in the thousands.

According to officers the group later returned and stole the heads so they wouldn't get caught.

They turned themselves in to Stroudsburg Police and returned the heads the next day.