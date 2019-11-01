× Fire at Pocono Manor in Monroe County

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are battling a fire at an inn in Monroe County.

The call came around 7 a.m. on Friday for a fire at The Inn at Pocono Manor in Tobyhanna Township.

Officials say flames were seen shooting from the building.

There is heavy damage throughout.

There is no word if anyone was inside at the time, if anyone is hurt, or what caused the fire.

Back in October, it was announced that part of the resort was closing near the end of November for renovations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.