× Resort in the Poconos Closing for Renovations

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Inn at Pocono Manor is about to get a big makeover, but in order to get the job done, the hotel will need to shut down.

General manager Don Snyder says the closure will last about two years.

“New beginning. This will be going hand and hand with the Pocono Springs development that the owners have undertaken out there with the Ripley’s Aquarium and other nice things will be located. This will go hand in glove with that. A rejuvenation of the Pocono Manor that will hopefully take us in for the next 100 years,” said Don Snyder, The Inn at Pocono Manor general manager.

November 29 will be the last day for guests.

Here is a sneak peek of what the resort is expected to look like once everything is finished — upscale outdoor bars and a chair lift that will bring guests to and from Pocono Springs, a proposed $350 million entertainment complex.

“It will still have the old charm. The buildings and structures themselves will be the same but the renovations within the structures, in addition to the chair lift going down into the valley to support the Pocono Lumina enterprise. There will be plenty of new changes, but the feel and old historic operation will still be there,” said Snyder.

While the hotel is closed for renovations, the plan is to keep a few of the activities on the property still open, including the golf club and the stables.

As for inn employees, Snyder says he’s working to relocate about 130 people.

“Most of the employees will be welcome to other resort properties. We have a long list of people who would like to return when we reopen so that is very encouraging so everyone will land in a good spot,” said Snyder.

Any special events planned at The Inn past the closure date will also be moved to another resort in the Poconos.