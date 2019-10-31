× A Frightfully Fun Halloween: Students At Riverside Elementary West Scare Up Spooktacular Snack Ideas Before Sunrise

Students at Riverside Elementary West in Taylor are scaring up some fun this Halloween.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the school in Lackawanna County on Thursday.

Students showcased a few spooktacular snack ideas you can make and home. Their recipes are listed below.

If you need more frightfully fun food ideas, HEAD HERE to see a recent episode of WNEP’s Home & Backyard.

Candy Corn Punch

Ingredients

Ice

1/3 Orange soda

1/3 Yellow Gatorade

1/3 zero calorie lemonade Vitamin Water Instructions

Fill your container to the very top with ice. First, pour the orange soda in until you’ve filled about 1/3 of your glass. Second, slowly pour the Gatorade on top of the ice and let it trickle down on top of the orange soda until it fills 2/3 of your glass. Last, slowly pour the lemonade water on top of the ice and let it trickle down on top of the Gatorade. **Do not stir or pour the ingredients too fast or the candy corn effect won’t work. Source: High Heels and Grills

Halloween Bark

Ingredients

1 block of almond bark – broken up into pieces, melted

1 bag of orange candy melts

10-12 cookies (Oreo’s)

Mini pretzels, broken in to bits

1/2 cup candy (Reese’s’ Pieces, M&M’s, Reese’s PB Cups, etc.)

Instructions

1. Lay parchment paper on a cookie sheet.

2. Break up the cookie and spread on the pan.

3. Sprinkle candy around the pan.

4. Melt the almond bark and candy melts in separate bowls in 30 second intervals, stirring in-between until melted.

5. Spread melted bark over the cookie/candy mix. Next, spread the orange candy melt over top of the almond bark and swirl it with a straw or chopstick.

6. Chill for 2 hours in the fridge.

7. Break up and serve!

** TIP: You can use any type of Halloween candy you like.

Source: Adapted from Grace and Good Eats

Fruit Cup Scary Pumpkin & Ghost String Cheese

Ingredients

-Fruit cups

-Packaged string cheese

-Black Sharpie

Instructions

All you need to do for a quick and easy Halloween surprise is a black sharpie! Just draw spooky faces on the top side of the mandarin orange cup and the back side of the string cheese to look like spooky Jack O Lanterns and ghosts! You can also use Jello cups or pudding cups.

Caramel Apple Dip

Ingredients

16 ounces, (2 packages) Cream Cheese, Softened

½ cup Powdered Sugar

16 ounces Old Fashioned Caramel Apple Dip or Caramel Sauce

1 bag Heath Bits / Toffee Bits

4 Large Granny Smith or Honeycrisp Apples, Sliced Thick Instructions In a medium bowl, beat together cream cheese and powdered sugar until fluffy. Spread mixture evenly onto a serving platter; a pie plate or 9”x13” glass dish works well. Spread caramel apple dip on top of the cream cheese layer. Sprinkle the top generously with toffee bits. Serve with thick apple slices. TIP: To prevent your apples from browning, soak slices in Sprite or Pineapple juice. Source: Tasty Kitchen

Pumpkin BOO Tic-Tac-Toe What you’ll need -10 Small Pumpkins

-Paint, Paint Brushes

-Mod Podge

-Duct Tape or Masking Tape Wipe your pumpkins with a damp cloth and let dry. Paint a letter B on 5 of the pumpkins and the letter O on the other 5. Once the paint is dry, coat the pumpkins with Mod Podge. Let Dry. Use the tape to make a tic-tac-toe board. Play. No paint, No Problem. Use 5 mini white and 5 mini orange pumpkins.