2019 FALLOWEEN Listings

Want to see your business above with our FALLOWEEN featured listings? Contact us!
Other area FALLOWEEN finds (note that this list is not exhaustive):
|Apple Blossom Village
|Mount Bethel, PA
|Ard’s Farm Market
|Lewisburg, PA
|Bates Motel
|Glen Mills, PA
|Blue Mountain Ski Area
|Palmerton, PA
|Burgers Farm Market
|Drums, PA
|Cardinal Inn B&B
|Mansfield, PA
|Chatham Fire Department’s Haunted Hayrides
|Little Marsh, PA
|Cihylik Farms
|Northampton, PA
|Circle of Screams
|Dickson City, PA
|Clear Spring Farm
|Easton, PA
|Crystal Spring Tree Farm
|Lehighton, PA
|DeHaven Family Farm
|Union Dale, PA
|Dracula’s Haunted Forest
|Clarks Summit, PA
|Eastern State Penitentiary
|Philadelphia, PA
|Eckley Miners’ Village
|Weatherly, PA
|Fear Hollow Haunted House
|Mountain Top, PA
|Field of Screams
|Mountville, PA
|Fright Factory
|Philadelphia, PA
|Gravestone Manor
|Wilkes-Barre, PA
|Gulicks Fruit Farm
|Bangor, PA
|Halls of Horror
|Palmerton, PA
|Haunted Lehman Park
|East Stroudsburg, PA
|Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses
|Ulster Park, NY
|Horror Hall
|Nanticoke, PA
|Hotel of Horror
|Saylorsburg, PA
|How-A-Mazing Corn Maze
|Wyalusing, PA
|Klingel’s Farm
|Saylorsburg, PA
|Massacre Mansion Haunted Attraction
|Scranton, PA
|Maylaths Farm and Orchard
|Sugarloaf, PA
|Miller’s Orchards Farm Market Inc
|Clarks Summit, PA
|Old Homestead Tree Farm
|Lehighton, PA
|Old Jail Museum
|Jim Thorpe, PA
|Paintball Asylum
|Tannersville, PA
|Pennhurst Asylum Haunted Attractions
|Spring City, PA
|Pumpkin Lane Farms
|Monroeton, PA
|Pure Terror Scream Park
|Monroe, NY
|Raubs Farm Market
|Easton, PA
|R.E.A.L. Gardens
|Easton, PA
|Reaper’s Revenge
|Olyphant, PA
|Reeder Farms
|Easton, PA
|Seiple Farms
|Bath, PA
|Stouts Valley Farms
|Hellertown, PA
|Temple of Terror
|Pottstown, PA
|The Green Barn Berry Farm
|Muncy, PA
|Tom Styer Farm Market
|Muncy, PA
|Triple H Farm
|Nescopeck, PA
|True Blue Farm
|Banger, PA
|Unangst Tree Farm
|Bath, PA
|Waldorf Estate of Fear
|Lehighton, PA
|Walker’s Tree Farm
|Lehighton, PA
|Whistle Pig Pumpkin Patch
|Noxen, PA
|Yenser’s Tree Farm
|Lehighton, PA
|Zembrzycki’s
|Herrick Center, PA