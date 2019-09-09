2019 FALLOWEEN Listings

Posted 4:00 am, September 9, 2019

 

Other area FALLOWEEN finds (note that this list is not exhaustive):

Apple Blossom Village Mount Bethel, PA
Ard’s Farm Market Lewisburg, PA
Bates Motel Glen Mills, PA
Blue Mountain Ski Area Palmerton, PA
Burgers Farm Market Drums, PA
Cardinal Inn B&B Mansfield, PA
Chatham Fire Department’s Haunted Hayrides Little Marsh, PA
Cihylik Farms Northampton, PA
Circle of Screams Dickson City, PA
Clear Spring Farm Easton, PA
Crystal Spring Tree Farm Lehighton, PA
DeHaven Family Farm Union Dale, PA
Dracula’s Haunted Forest Clarks Summit, PA
Eastern State Penitentiary Philadelphia, PA
Eckley Miners’ Village Weatherly, PA
Fear Hollow Haunted House Mountain Top, PA
Field of Screams Mountville, PA
Fright Factory Philadelphia, PA
Gravestone Manor Wilkes-Barre, PA
Gulicks Fruit Farm Bangor, PA
Halls of Horror Palmerton, PA
Haunted Lehman Park East Stroudsburg, PA
Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses Ulster Park, NY
Horror Hall Nanticoke, PA
Hotel of Horror Saylorsburg, PA
How-A-Mazing Corn Maze Wyalusing, PA
Klingel’s Farm Saylorsburg, PA
Massacre Mansion Haunted Attraction Scranton, PA
Maylaths Farm and Orchard Sugarloaf, PA
Miller’s Orchards Farm Market Inc Clarks Summit, PA
Old Homestead Tree Farm Lehighton, PA
Old Jail Museum Jim Thorpe, PA
Paintball Asylum Tannersville, PA
Pennhurst Asylum Haunted Attractions Spring City, PA
Pumpkin Lane Farms Monroeton, PA
Pure Terror Scream Park Monroe, NY
Raubs Farm Market Easton, PA
R.E.A.L. Gardens Easton, PA
Reaper’s Revenge Olyphant, PA
Reeder Farms Easton, PA
Seiple Farms Bath, PA
Stouts Valley Farms Hellertown, PA
Temple of Terror Pottstown, PA
The Green Barn Berry Farm Muncy, PA
Tom Styer Farm Market Muncy, PA
Triple H Farm Nescopeck, PA
True Blue Farm Banger, PA
Unangst Tree Farm Bath, PA
Waldorf Estate of Fear Lehighton, PA
Walker’s Tree Farm Lehighton, PA
Whistle Pig Pumpkin Patch Noxen, PA
Yenser’s Tree Farm Lehighton, PA
Zembrzycki’s Herrick Center, PA

 

