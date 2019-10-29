Bank Robber Sent to Prison for Avoca Robbery

AVOCA, Pa. — A bank robber is headed to prison for a heist in Luzerne County in 2017.

Shawn Cavanaugh, 38, of Kingston, was sentenced on Monday to 16 years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for an armed bank robbery.

Cavanaugh and Doug Sickler robbed the PNC Bank branch in Avoca in June of 2017, while threatening employees with pellet guns. Sickler and Cavanaugh were arrested the next day and have remained in custody since.

Sickler was sentenced earlier this year to five years in prison.

