AVOCA, Pa. -- A man who admitted robbing a bank in Luzerne County has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

Prosecutors say Douglas Sickler, 38, of Hanover Township, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison on Thursday.

Sickler and another man, Shawn Cavanaugh, pleaded guilty to robbing PNC Bank in Avoca back in June of 2017.

Cavanaugh hasn't been sentenced yet.

Investigators say both men brandished pellet guns in that bank robbery in Luzerne County.