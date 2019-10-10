× Diocese of Scranton Names Two More Priests Credibly Accused of Abuse

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Diocese of Scranton has named two more priests they say have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

The priests are Albert Oldfield, a diocesan priest, and James Gormley, S.J.

Fr. Oldfield served at about a dozen parishes in the diocese.

Fr. Gormley served at Scranton Prep in the 1940s and 1950s.

In this story Catholic Church Scandal in Pennsylvania

The release of the names is part of a pledge to be open and transparent in the way that the Diocese of Scranton handles occurrences of child sexual abuse, according to a release issued Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General released a grand jury report in 2018 naming hundreds of priests in the state accused of sexual abuse.

The priests named in the Diocese of Scranton are also listed on the Diocese of Scranton website.

The Diocese of Scranton includes Lackawanna, Luzerne, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, Tioga, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lycoming, Pike, and Monroe Counties.