× Attorney General Lists Dozens of Priests Accused of Sex Abuse in Grand Jury Report

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has released the long-awaited grand jury report detailing alleged sex abuse by Roman Catholic clergy in six of the state’s eight dioceses.

The grand jury identified 301 predator priests based on secret archives in each of the dioceses involving over 1,000 victims.

The report identifies 59 priests in the Diocese of Scranton, 45 priests in the Diocese of Harrisburg, and 37 priests in the Diocese of Allentown as child sexual abusers.

Shapiro said almost all cases of alleged abuse took place too long ago to be prosecuted.

The report contains redactions ordered by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Shapiro vowed to go to court to get the redactions in the report removed.

The report also shows 99 priests accused in the Diocese of Pittsburgh, 41 priests in the Diocese of Erie, and 20 priests in the Diocese of Greensburg.

In June, the Supreme Court blocked the planned release of the report to consider legal challenges to releasing the report.

Last month, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered the grand jury report to be released by 2 p.m. August 14 with redactions in sections where litigation was ongoing.

Earlier this month, ahead of the release of the attorney general’s report, the Diocese of Harrisburg published a list of 71 people connected with the diocese accused of sexual abuse and launched a new website to combat the issue.

Bishop Ronald Gainer announced the findings of the diocese own internal investigation into child sex abuse. Bishop Gainer said the Diocese of Harrisburg Youth Protection Program is dedicated to the healing and reconciliation of victims of sexual abuse as a minor.

The bishop also waived any past confidentiality rights agreements so survivors can feel free to tell their story. The Diocese of Harrisburg includes five counties in our viewing area: Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union.