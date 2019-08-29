Charges Against Lackawanna County Corrections Officer Dropped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Charges against a former corrections officer accused of abusing an inmate at the Lackawanna County Prison have been dropped.

Sexual assault charges against Paul Voglino were dropped in court on Thursday.

Voglino was one of seven Lackawanna County corrections officers charged with sexually assaulting inmates.

Two other former officers pleaded no contest to lesser charges, and another was acquitted.

Newswatch 16 spoke with Voglino moments after leaving the courthouse.

"I feel overjoyed right now, very humble, very happy. My family had to go through terrible amounts of stress, and I have been innocent since day one. This never happened," said Voglino.

Voglino plans to ask for his job back and hopes to return to work at the correctional facility in Lackawanna County.