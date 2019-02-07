× Lackawanna County Prison Officer Found Not Guilty

SCRANTON, Pa. — Former correctional officer George McHale, accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate at the county prison, has been found not guilty on all charges by a jury in Lackawanna County.

McHale is one of seven correctional officers accused of sexually assaulting female inmates at the Lackawanna County Prison.

McHale, the first to stand trial, was accused of forcing an inmate to perform a sex act on him through a cell door while the inmate was in solitary confinement back in 2009.

McHale has been suspended from his job in corrections for more than a year. He was charged with institutional sexual assault and indecent assault.

The jury deliberated about two hours before returning the verdict.

We just spoke to a jubilant George McHale about his not guilty verdict, he says he told the truth and he now has his life back. He has not decided whether he will return to work at the jail. @wnep pic.twitter.com/VS7xSatKAe — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) February 7, 2019

McHale took the stand in his defense on Wednesday afternoon and said he never assaulted the woman who accuses him. In fact, he says he never knew her when she was an inmate at the Lackawanna County Prison because he rarely worked in the Bravo Unit where female inmates are housed.

McHale denied the allegation and said so during testimony under oath.

Jurors had to weigh his story against the former inmate’s.

In closing arguments, McHale’s defense attorney attacked the woman’s criminal history telling jurors that she cannot be believed.

When McHale and the other officers were arrested last year, Newswatch 16 heard from a woman who claims abuse by McHale. She said McHale threatened her during one of her first nights behind bars in the fall of 2016.

“He came back later that night when everyone else was in bed. He locked all the other dorms, the other pods down, I guess is what you call them, called me out and told me to come to the bathroom. He made me do oral sex and he raped me repeatedly.”

She says she had a feeling she wasn’t alone after she went to other prison employees to report the abuse.

“I reported it to the medical staff and they told me, ‘welcome to jail, you’re going to enjoy this.'”