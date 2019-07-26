Go Joe 22 Day 5: Live Updates From Joe’s Return Trip From Williamsport to St. Joseph’s Telethon

Posted 8:12 am, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50AM, July 26, 2019

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — That’s one small pedal for Joe, one giant ride for St. Joe’s Center.

Day five of Go Joe 22 takes off from Williamsport for Joe’s return mission to Scranton for the Saint Joseph’s Festival and Telethon.

He is biking to raise money for Saint Joseph’s Center, a place that cares for people with severe mental and physical disabilities.

Get more information on Go Joe 22 and make a donation HERE.

