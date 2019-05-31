Go Joe 22 ‘To The Moon’ Plans Set to Launch

Newswatch 16’s Morning Meteorologist Joe Snedeker will be pedaling his Go Joe 22 bike for  St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton during the week of July 23.

This year’s week-long charity bike ride links with one of the most epic events in human history — the first man on the moon!

Neil Armstrong first set foot on the lunar surface on July 21, 1969. That’s 50 years ago this July. It’s the same date as the beginning of Go Joe 22! Joe will visit Neil Armstrong’s hometown in Ohio before the ride begins! While there, the city will be hosting an event called the Wapakoneta Summer Moon Festival. It’s all to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing and we will be there to kick off Go Joe 22.

The five to six-day bike ride for charity will then start east of Wapakoneta, Ohio near New Philadelphia and continue east into Pennsylvania. Joe will be cycling the final three days through WNEP coverage area! 50 years since man’s first steps and 22 years of cycling for St. Joe’s — a perfect match!

Details and stops along the way are listed below:

  • Day 1 — New Philadelphia, Ohio to Moon Township (Pittsburgh Area), PA
  • Day 2 — Moon/Pittsburgh to Punxsutawney, PA
  • Day 3 — Punxsutawney, PA to State College (PSU) area
  • Day 4 — PSU to Williamsport area and western counties in the WNEP viewing area.
  • Day 5 — Williamsport, riding through the viewing area, and ending at St. Joe’s Telethon in Scranton.

Support Go Joe in many ways:

  • Donate online HERE.
  • Mail in your donation to:

    Go Joe 22
    16 Montage Mountain Road,
    Moosic, PA  18507
    Checks should be made payable to: St. Joseph’s Center

Joe would like to thank these sponsors:

  • Granddaddy Level: Dunkin and Coopers Seafood
  • Buy-A-Day Level: M & T Bank and Wayne County Redi Mix
  • Backyard Level: Joe Amato Industries, Community Bank, Delta Medix, Dukey’s Cafe, Heller’s Gas, Mrs. T’s, Modern Gas, North Ward Social Club, Schuylkill Haven, Sundance Vacations, and UPS.

Corporate Sponsorships and other questions should be directed to Bill Schultz via email: bill.schultz@wnep.com

Check back for more Go Joe 21 information as it becomes available.

