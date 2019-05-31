Police: Scranton School Streak Caught, Undergoing Mental Health Evaluation

Posted 5:50 am, May 31, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A man is in custody after a bizarre, naked burglary at a Scranton school.

Students will be back in class at Neil Armstrong Elementary on Friday.

Classes were canceled suddenly on Thursday when administrators realized there had been a break-in.

Security footage showed a man stripping down inside the building and vandalizing the place.

Murphy's Oil Soap was smeared all over the gym floor.

Scranton police told us Thursday night they had that man in custody.

They say he is undergoing a mental health evaluation and will be charged with the bizarre break-in and vandalism.

They are not releasing his name yet.

As for the students, school leaders say they will not have to make up that lost day.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.