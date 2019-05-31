Police: Scranton School Streak Caught, Undergoing Mental Health Evaluation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A man is in custody after a bizarre, naked burglary at a Scranton school.

Students will be back in class at Neil Armstrong Elementary on Friday.

Classes were canceled suddenly on Thursday when administrators realized there had been a break-in.

Security footage showed a man stripping down inside the building and vandalizing the place.

Murphy's Oil Soap was smeared all over the gym floor.

Scranton police told us Thursday night they had that man in custody.

They say he is undergoing a mental health evaluation and will be charged with the bizarre break-in and vandalism.

They are not releasing his name yet.

As for the students, school leaders say they will not have to make up that lost day.

41.434522 -75.664538