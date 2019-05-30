Elementary School Closed in Scranton After Overnight Break-In, Vandalism

Posted 8:04 am, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:03AM, May 30, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A late cancellation for an elementary school in Scranton after educators realized someone broke into the place Thursday morning.

Neil Armstrong Elementary School called off classes around 7 a.m. for the 623 students who go here.

Teachers discovered vandalism in parts of the gym and other spots of the building.

The school houses pre-k through fifth graders.

Right now, Scranton police and administrators are looking security cameras to figure out exactly who broke in, when, and what was done to the elementary school in Scranton.

