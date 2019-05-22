Homicide, Murder Charges Filed in Death of Infant

Posted 3:38 pm, May 22, 2019, by

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A couple now face homicide charges related to the death of an infant in Monroe County.

Christian Tuliszewski was charged with homicide and Samantha Defrancesco was charged with third-degree murder for the death of Defrancesco’s 6-month-old child last year.

Investigators said Defrancesco called 911 in May of last year after she found her child was not breathing.

The baby boy was taken from the family’s home near Saylorsburg to the hospital but he did not survive.

Tuliszewski and Defrancesco were charged at the time with child endangerment and drug-related charges.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.