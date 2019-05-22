× Homicide, Murder Charges Filed in Death of Infant

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A couple now face homicide charges related to the death of an infant in Monroe County.

Christian Tuliszewski was charged with homicide and Samantha Defrancesco was charged with third-degree murder for the death of Defrancesco’s 6-month-old child last year.

Investigators said Defrancesco called 911 in May of last year after she found her child was not breathing.

The baby boy was taken from the family’s home near Saylorsburg to the hospital but he did not survive.

Tuliszewski and Defrancesco were charged at the time with child endangerment and drug-related charges.

40.928670 -75.411164