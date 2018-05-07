× Couple Facing Child Endangerment Charges After Infant Dies

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A couple is locked up in the Poconos for their alleged involvement in an infant death.

Christian Twliszewski and Samantha Defrancesco are facing child endangerment and drug-related charges.

The coroner tells Newswatch 16 Defrancesco called 911 Sunday morning after she found her six-month-old child was not breathing.

The baby boy was taken from the family’s home near Saylorsburg to the hospital but according to police, he did not make it.

State police are investigating the infant’s death in Monroe County.