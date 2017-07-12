Federal Charges for Luzerne County Bank Heist

AVOCA — Federal authorities announced two men were indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on bank robbery charges.

Doug Sickler, 36, and Shawn Cavanaugh, 35, both of Luzerne County, are charged with the armed robbery of the PNC Bank in Avoca, taking more than $2,000 back in June.

Investigators released security camera images at the time of the robbery.

