Federal Charges for Luzerne County Bank Heist

AVOCA — Federal authorities announced two men were indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on bank robbery charges.
Doug Sickler, 36, and Shawn Cavanaugh, 35, both of Luzerne County, are charged with the armed robbery of the PNC Bank in Avoca, taking more than $2,000 back in June.
Investigators released security camera images at the time of the robbery.
Lance
Their defense will be they didn’t use a proper withdrawal slip and were mistaken as bank robbers. Maybe they can get the same juror who couldnt decide on the death penalty on the trial of the murdered guard.