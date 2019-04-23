× Sink Your Teeth into This: Event Provides Free Dental Care

An event later this week in the Hawley area could help you take a bite out of pricey dental bills.

Horizon Dental Care will host its 14th Annual Dentistry from the Heart on Saturday, April 27.

Over the past several years, the day full of free dental care has given hundreds something to smile about from across Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wayne, Monroe, and Pike counties.

Saturday’s day of dentistry includes free fillings, cleanings, and extractions at no cost to patients in need.

Patients are seen on a first come, first served basis. No appointments are taken or required.

EVENT FACTS:

WHO: Horizon Dental Care

Horizon Dental Care WHAT: 14th Annual Dentistry from the Heart Event – FREE Dentistry Day

14th Annual Dentistry from the Heart Event – FREE Dentistry Day WHEN: Saturday, April 27th from 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 27th from 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. WHERE: 2537 on Route 6, Hawley, PA

FROM THE ORGANIZERS ABOUT DENTISTRY FROM THE HEART:

Every year, access to necessary dental care becomes harder for low-income families to obtain. Dr. John Evanish, III has recognized this need and made it a priority to incorporate giving back into the culture of Horizon Dental Care. Over the past 13 years, Dr. Evanish and his team of doctors and dental professionals along with a dedicated group of local volunteers have provided over a million dollars in treatment completely free of charge to nearly 3,000 adults who could not otherwise afford dental care.

HISTORY:

Dentistry from the Heart (DFTH) originated in New Port Richey, Florida 17 years ago by Dr. Vincent J. Monticciolo and has become a worldwide non-profit organization. The goal of DFTH is to provide free dental care to those who would otherwise be unable to receive the care they need. Every year, thousands of dental professionals and volunteers donate their time and services to this cause by hosting their own DFTH events.