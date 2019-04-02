× Massive Event to Provide Free Dental Services to Thousands near Wilkes-Barre

From free teeth cleanings to free fillings, a huge happening that provides more than a million dollars of free dental services to thousands is coming to our area in June.

But to help make it a success, dental professionals and volunteers are needed.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event on Tuesday. It’s called “MOM-N-PA” which stands for Mission of Mercy in Pennsylvania.

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of the annual two-day, free dental care event.

The actual event takes place June 7, 2019 and June 8, 2019 at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 6 a.m.

Treatment is provided on a first-come, first served basis.

Patients do not pre-register.

HOW TO VOLUNTEER & SIGN UP THIS WEEK:

Dental professionals, nurses/PAs, community groups, click here to register and lend a hand. You can also learn more about the positions available.

PATIENTS:

Head here for all of the information on the free dental services offered and get details on what to bring with you, etc.

QUESTIONS

Contact Darcie Schaffer at Volunteers in Medicine, 190 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes- Barre.

EMAIL: darcie.vimwb@hotmail.com

PHONE: 570-970-2864 ext. 222

WHO’S BEHIND THE EVENT

A group of dentists in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Workers at Volunteers in Medicine at 190 North Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre are also helping to coordinate this year’s “Mom-N-PA” event in our area. V.I.M. is a nonprofit in Luzerne County that provides various medical services for the working uninsured and the underinsured.

Volunteers in Medicine is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The phone number is 570-970-2864

Below are some facts and stats collected at the last “Mom-N-PA” dental services event in Reading, PA in 2018:

Comprehensive exams – 1,642

Return Visits – 195

Total Patients Visits – 1,904 (65 patients left after triage but before treatment and 2 patients failed medical exam)

Total procedures – 7,848

Donated Services Provided (not including after-care) – $1,032,359

Surgical procedures – 1,034

Hygiene prophy and scaling procedures – 768

OHIs – 768

Fluoride treatments – 758

Sealants – 99

Radiographs – 908

Restorations – 868

Silver Diamine Fluoride applications – 20

Stainless Steel Crowns – 29

Denture procedures – 87

Endodontic procedures – 78

Prescriptions – 525