× Saying Goodbye to Teenager Who Passed Away with One Final Ride

PLYMOUTH— People paid tribute to a 17-year-old boy who passed away this week with quite the final ride.

Family of Elijah Price said he was an avid car enthusiast.

His mom said she wanted her son to have a loud welcome into Heaven. Family, friends and even complete strangers made sure he got it with a car show outside the Kielty-Moran Funeral Home in Plymouth.

“He’s looking down right now and I know he has a huge smile on. This is one thing that no matter what – he loved,” Cousin Christopher Rodriguez said.

Elijah, or Eli has his friends called him, passed away at just 17-years-old. His car crashed on Friday night on Chase Road in Jackson Township. He died Sunday.

Family wanted to make one more lasting memory with Eli at his funeral, doing what he loved most.

Family asked Nada Elbattah to help organize a car show. They got way more than they expected.

“People all over the area are showing up tonight and that’s amazing. I think the support for the family and everyone that knew him, this is amazing. It’s very touching,” Elbattah said.

“Amazing. I knew he had so many friends but he has hundreds and hundreds of friends,” Grandmother Debby Fronczawicz said.

When the show was over the street was covered in tire marks, which is another way family said they will be able to remember Eli.

“He’s going to live on through us, through memories… I am forever grateful for everybody coming out today,” Cousin Christopher Rodriguez said.

“This makes me so happy to see everybody come out in this neighborhood that didn’t even know him and people who knew him to show up and remember the passion for the cars he had,” Cousin Kelly Rodriguez said.

Family said Eli was an organ donor and his organs have already saved the lives of three different people.

Even though his life was cut so short, his legacy and and impact on others will certainly live on.