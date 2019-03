× Teen Dead After Crash in Luzerne County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teenager is dead after a crash in Luzerne County.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said Elijah Price, 17, of Luzerne, hit a tree on Chase Road in Jackson Township near Shavertown around10:30 p.m. Friday. His car rolled.

Price was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he died Sunday night.

The crash remains under investigation.