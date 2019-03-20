Adoptive Mother Charged in Teen’s Murder Testifies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Chilling testimony in the sentencing hearing for the man who killed a 14-year-old girl and dumped her body in Luzerne County.

Jacob Sullivan pleaded guilty last month to raping and then strangling Grace Packer at a home in Bucks County.

A jury now must decide if he deserves the death penalty.

The victim's adoptive mother is also charged in this case.

She took the stand against her ex-boyfriend Wednesday afternoon.

The Morning Call newspaper reports Sara Packer smirked throughout her testimony and told jurors that she hated Grace, saying "Grace has become, for the lack of a better term, a non-entity. I wanted her to go away."

Sullivan's defense team argued that Packer was the mastermind behind Grace's murder, but Packer claimed otherwise Wednesday, saying she was the one who got swept up in Sullivan's rape-murder fantasy.

Sullivan's sentencing hearing is expected to continue on Friday in Bucks County.