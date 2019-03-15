Prosecutors Seeking Death Penalty in Teen Girl Murder Case

Posted 9:03 pm, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:20PM, March 15, 2019

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The remains of a 14-year-old girl were discovered in some woods on Halloween night 2016 in Luzerne County.

Now, prosecutors are trying to convince a jury that the girl's killer should be sentenced to death.

The sentencing phase of Jacob Sullivan's trial began on Friday in Bucks County.

Sullivan pleaded guilty last month to the murder and rape of Grace Packer.

According to investigators, Grace's adoptive mother, Sara Packer, watched as Sullivan raped and strangled the teenager in July of 2016.

The two later traveled to Luzerne County where they dumped Grace's remains in the woods near Bear Creek.

Sullivan's sentencing hearing is expected to last about two weeks in Bucks County.

