State Lawmakers Unveil Bill to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The ideas of making pot legal and wiping away marijuana convictions has officially been put forward in the state senate.

We first told you about the proposal earlier this year.

Now, state lawmakers have officially proposed it.

They want to legalize recreational pot for all adults 21 and older in Pennsylvania.

Lawmakers say it would generate lots of tax money to use in the state's healthcare and educational systems.

"Colorado has been a success. The tax revenue it putting money into the schools, the healthcare system," said Greg Cox of Lancaster. "If the budget is tight these days, why not make it legal to get the tax revenue?"

If passed, the bill would allow people to grow up to six of their own pot plants.

It would expunge or erase marijuana-related convictions.

Lt. Governor John Fetterman is touring the state listening to what people have to say about a plan like this.

He said, "From the standpoint of people being incarcerated for small amounts of marijuana in the past and it's ruined a lot of lives. I personally have never seen the amount of destruction come from marijuana than you could see from say, alcohol."

There is of course opposition to the bill. People who worry about the normalization of the drug, and all the effects a bill like this could have.

"When kids are not necessarily concerned, they hear their parents speaking positively about substance abuse, that puts them at risk of taking bigger risks, such as using marijuana," said Bevan Allen of Compass Mark.

John Fetterman is due in York County Tuesday night to continue his listening tour.

He's scheduled to be at York College of Pennsylvania, DeMeester Recital Hall, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

