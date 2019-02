PA Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A state lawmaker has introduced a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in the Keystone State.

In a tweet Monday, State Rep. Jake Wheatley (D-Allegheny), announced the introduction of HB50, a bill that would “legalize adult-use cannabis & address decades of social injustice.”

Today I am introducing #HB50– a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis & address decades of social injustice. I ask my fellow legislators to support this bill & move #Pennsylvania forward pic.twitter.com/f2IfZ8TYZc — Jake Wheatley (@RepWheatley) February 4, 2019

Sen. Sharif Street (D), who also supports the legislation, said that it’s “time for us to join the new age and enter the cannabis economy.”

“It’s time for us to join the new age and enter the cannabis economy,” says @SenSharifStreet. Sen. Street says legalizing recreational adult use of cannabis would have numerous benefits in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/jlPPeEll1l — PaSenateDems (@PaSenateDems) February 4, 2019

According to Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, the legalization and taxation of recreational marijuana could bring in an estimated $580 million in revenue.

The proposed bill would provide incentives for businesses to partner with Pennsylvania farmers, as well as provide investments in student debt forgiveness, after-school programs, and affordable housing.

In January, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced a statewide listening tour on the topic and wants to hear from people.

.@JohnFetterman wants to know what every Pennsylvanian thinks about legalizing recreational marijuana. That's why he's going on a listening tour to all 67 PA counties. Stay tuned for dates and details on how to submit your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/buqOwi4B2F — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 24, 2019

During the Lt. Governor’s announcement, he talked about how the other states are successfully implementing marijuana legalization and how we should learn from their efforts.

The tour dates haven’t been announced yet, but Fetterman plans to stop at every county in the state.