DA Seeks to Shut Down Rocky’s Lounge

Posted 11:34 pm, February 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:33PM, February 5, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Lackawanna County district attorney wants to shut down what he calls a "nuisance" bar in Scranton.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell filed a petition to shut down Rocky's Lounge on Jefferson Avenue.

In a statement, Powell says the bar has become increasingly dangerous and the recent uptick in violent activity is impacting other businesses in that part of the city and causing safety concerns.

In the past few months, there have been three shootings involving both employees and patrons outside the bar.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s