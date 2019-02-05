DA Seeks to Shut Down Rocky’s Lounge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Lackawanna County district attorney wants to shut down what he calls a "nuisance" bar in Scranton.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell filed a petition to shut down Rocky's Lounge on Jefferson Avenue.

In a statement, Powell says the bar has become increasingly dangerous and the recent uptick in violent activity is impacting other businesses in that part of the city and causing safety concerns.

In the past few months, there have been three shootings involving both employees and patrons outside the bar.