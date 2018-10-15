Suspect in Scranton Gunfire Incidents Arrested

Posted 11:24 am, October 15, 2018, by , Updated at 11:25AM, October 15, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Scranton police have arrested a suspect for firing gunshots in the city two weekends in a row.

Officers charged Rajuhn Lavan with both incidents outside a bar on Spruce Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The latest incident happened Saturday night.

There was also gunfire on October 6.

Police say on both occasions, employees at the club were involved, but the gunfire happened outside the bar.

No one was hurt in either incident in Scranton.

