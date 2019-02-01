× Former Business Manager Charged in Attoney General’s Scranton School District Investigation

SCRANTON, Pa. — The former business manager for the Scranton School District has been charged in connection with a corruption investigation into the district by the state attorney general.

Gregg Sunday was charged Friday morning with one count of conflict of interest in connection with an investigation into the school district’s vehicle maintenance agreements.

The attorney general’s office has already charged the school district fleet manager Daniel Sansky of Jefferson Township with defrauding the district of hundreds of thousands of dollars by overbilling the district for work and for billing the district for work done on the personal vehicles of some district employees between August 2005 and August 2017.

According to court papers, Gregg Sunday received free work from Sansky. Investigators believe Sansky provided the free work based on the understanding Sunday would be influenced to benefit Sansky. The attorney general’s office believe Sunday approved Sansky’s invoices without reviewing them.

Investigators found that in some cases, Sunday billed the school district for work Sansky did on his personal vehicles.

The charges come following a statewide grand jury investigation.

The investigation showed Sansky overbilled for work at his auto body shop, Danny’s Auto Service.

Prosecutors say the scheme contributed to the school district’s financial downfall. The Scranton School District is under the state’s “financial watch” status.

Sunday’s attorney says they have reached a plea agreement with the attorney general’s office and Sunday will cooperate with the investigation.

